When I was young, my parents had a wood-burning furnace that would kick out heat like crazy. It was the best thing in the house in the winter. In the early, cold mornings before school I would warm myself by the vent in the living room. To this day I can remember how nice that was.
It wasn’t all roses, especially for my folks. My dad would have to spend a couple weekends in the summer chopping down old trees, splitting the wood, and piling it in our basement. And every morning, mom or dad would have to go downstairs and start the fire (this meant that, overnight, there was only the electric back-up furnace to heat the house – hence my desire to huddle by the vent in the mornings). This was particularly rough on Christmas mornings as my sister and I would wait impatiently for the furnace to be lit so we could open presents. I remember that feeling, too.
To be honest, despite the cold snaps we’ve had this winter, I don’t think I’d have the patience to work a furnace like that. Heck, I’m unhappy when the gas fireplace in my house doesn’t work. Which has been a lot this winter. To my dismay.
In any case, I do plan on spending some time outside about a month from now with the first annual pond hockey tournament that will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Chahinkapa Park. This is something that many members of the BW Blades organization have wanted to do for years, and when I brought up making that the centerpiece of a winter festival in the future things just fell into place. It will ultimately be a collaboration between the city, Parks and Recreation, and the members of the Blades organization.
Plans are in place, although a few details have yet to emerge. We know that teams at the Mite level from around the area have been invited, along with the Blades Mites. There will be: concessions and places for people to warm up; a warm shelter in which the teams may change; wood-burner barrels to warmth outside; and a fun, unique experience for the kids and their families. There are events like this in the region, so we know this can become a bigger, even more exciting endeavor in the future. Hopefully it’ll be a weekend-long event that brings a bunch of people to town.
And don’t forget, in addition to skating and sledding in the park, there are cross-country skis and snowshoes to rent at the Chalet. I would suggest forgoing the bitter cold days, but take advantage of those above zero days and enjoy the crisp outdoors.
Chris DeVries is Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
