We at the Chamber office are waiting for some sunny days. We have had great temperatures but are lacking the sunshine.
The Chamber is planning many events for the year and sunshine does help us get geared up for our events that take place in the warmer, nice weather.
Our first Lunch and Learn will be held next month. It’s on “Getting Visitors to Take Action.” It will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 in the Chamber conference room, 1505 11th St. N., Wahpeton.
Getting people to our webpage is one thing, but how do we get them to take action? Tyler Golberg of CYBERsprout, Alexandria, Minnesota, will go over a step-by-step plan on how you can get people more engaged in your website and help you reach your goals.
This event is free to our Chamber members. You may bring your own lunch or enjoy our catered lunch for $10 per person. Space is limited to 12, so please register on our event page through the Eventbrite link provided, give us a call at 701-642-8744 or email lisa@wahpeton-breckenridge-chamber.com. Event information is also posted on the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber page as well.
If you have questions on this, please feel free to reach out to us at the Chamber office. We will be lining up topics for monthly Lunch and Learns for you to attend as a new benefit of being a Chamber member.
We hope you will register for the next event today, as space is very limited.
The Twin Town Business Partners meet at 8:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Chamber conference room. We are looking for those businesses or individuals from businesses interesting in being a part of the fun Twin Towns happening to join us as we plan out the year’s events. The more input we can get, the more successful the events planned will be and we should all see the benefits of them.
We are excited to be bringing a lot of fun events to our Twin Towns and we have a great group of people already on board for the planning.
Finally, if you are looking for a group to become involved in, we are still looking for a few new Twin Town Ambassadors. We meet at 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in the Chamber conference room. If you would like a visit to find out more details on who we are and what we do, please call me at the Chamber office. I would be happy to come and visit with you.
We would like to have you join this great group of volunteers we already have. Our main focus is having Business Spotlights for all the new businesses that come to our Twin Towns Area and also give them support and thank them personally for choosing our community.
