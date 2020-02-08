From the High Middle Ages, St. Valentine, (Roman saint commemorated in Christianity on Feb. 14), was associated with a tradition of courtly love. Courtly love is a perception of love that emphasizes nobility and chivalry in medieval Europe and celebrated through centuries on Feb. 14. So you see, Valentine’s Day was not invented by a florist or greeting card company.
I believe that remembering a loved one, partner, grandkids, and parents is a fine idea any day of the year. But, if we are honest with ourselves, we must admit that we are just a bit hopeful for a romantic card, flower, or other token of love from our spouse or partner.
I know that I have never given up on Tom and that says a lot. Romance in Tom’s eyes is picking up his favorite beer on his way home and pretending that I am the one who wanted it. But, his heart is in the right place and he most often means well. When he does send flowers he typically signs the dog’s name as he thinks that is cute. Cute yes, but not romantic. One year he surprised me with a new handgun along with registration for a concealed carry permit class.
And then just when I though this big tough guy may as well hang up the sentimental gifts, he surprised me with an unforgettable trip over Valentine’s Day. He kept it a secret and I remember thinking that we could not be away long because our crew was short handed and we did not have the staff numbers we do today.
We left Wahpeton/Breckenridge on 210 and headed south on I-94. In the first two hours I thought we were going to visit my sister in Minneapolis. But, those exits were bypassed. Feeling a little disappointed I was more intrigued with this mystery.
We kept driving for a little over an hour. Then I saw it and immediately knew what my thoughtful husband had planned for that day. We were standing in front of the Mayo Clinic. I teared up a little knowing why we were there. A Chahinkapa Zoo keeper had fallen ill several weeks earlier with a congenital heart problem. She had to leave her post at Chahinkapa until a successful procedure and healing process was completed. For this young woman with all her years ahead we were concerned. We thought of her daily when we went in to work and each night as we remembered her and her family in prayer.
But, now we were here and before going to the cardio floor we shopped! Tom and I found plush animals of her favorite species in the hospital gift store and laughed getting on the elevator with our menagerie. Walking into her room delighted me and what a joyous reunion it was! Later surrounded by family she said her goodbyes until we would meet again. That was only a year later.
She returned to Chahinkapa Zoo and worked several years before life ventures took her elsewhere. I think of this special zoo keeper often and hope that life treats her well. Naturally I recall with fondness that year when the HEART was truly the focus that special Valentine’s Day.
