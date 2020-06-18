By Chris Devries
First off, I have to admit that most of this column comes from the North Dakota Smart Restart Plan put forth by Gov. Doug Burgum, which includes a guidance system with five levels of risk: red, orange, yellow, green, and blue. Currently, we’re in the green (red being the most at risk). As we move forward toward “the new normal” and the blue level, I just want us all to be informed as to what we can do to keep from going in the wrong direction. You’ve heard these before but repetition is key to remembering.
Here are some universal standards to consider:
1. Common Sense and Personal Accountability – Public health guidance cannot anticipate every unique situation. Residents and businesses must take personal accountability to be informed and take actions based on common sense and wise judgment that will protect health and support economic reactivation.
2. Protective Hygiene and Cleaning – North Dakotans must continue to practice good hygiene and cleaning regimens to minimize the risk of the virus. These include but are not limited to the following:
• Stay home when sick
• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as feasible
• Use hand sanitizer after interactions with people or objects
• Cough or sneeze into the sleeve or elbow, not hands
• Clean high-touch surfaces (buttons, door handles, counters, etc.) regularly
• Avoid touching your face
• Use cloth face coverings in public places where social distancing cannot be maintained
• Refrain from hand shaking
3. Follow Guidance – Public health and economic opportunity are intrinsically linked. North Dakotans must strictly follow the health guidance of each color or risk backtracking and causing greater harm.
4. High-risk / Vulnerable Populations – High-risk populations and those around them must follow a specific set of instructions issued by the Governor and the North Dakota Department of Health.
Some of these are pretty tough for us North Dakotans.
“No hand shaking? How am I supposed to greet people?”
Nonetheless, I’m sure none of us can wait to get out of the current situation and it’s important to do what we can to minimize risk so we can get (close to) the way things were before the pandemic.
And as we talk about restarts, openings, etc, don’t forget about all we have to offer here at home if you’re looking for a “stay-cation.”
Chahinkapa Zoo is open, as is the Bois de Sioux Golf Course. And many of the other great amenities of the city are always open: the Chahinkapa Park, the Sculpture Garden, Kidder Recreation Area, and the seven miles of shared use paths around Wahpeton that make it a very walkable city (or bike riding, roller blading, skateboarding … you get the picture).
Continue to stay safe, everyone. Enjoy the summer where/when you can.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.