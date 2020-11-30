Sept. 2 was a dark day for me, because that day, my old and dearest friend was stolen out of this foul world by two of our ancient enemies: cancer and death. Warren had been doing fairly well against that thing that was eating away at his esophagus. The chemo had been working, his strength returning, and he even posted us a picture of himself captioned, “Look Ma, No Walker!”
So I had hopes I might soon be able to visit him again in Sauk Center, Minnesota — if that damnable virus afflicting the world would let up, and allow another visit “just like old times.” Our last get-together before the cancer diagnosis had been such a banquet of shared recollections of fishing and hunting trips, parties, and old friends remembered, great outings.
How did that great old Byron poem go? “So we’ll go no more a’roving/ So late into the night/ Though the heart be just as loving/ And the moon be just as bright/ Yes, we two back in our Camelot days often “heard the chimes at midnight.” Our dialogue became so animated, in fact, that our wine glasses both sat there almost untouched for most of two hours of the kind of joy and laughter true friendships are built on.
My shutterbug daughter Lisa had accompanied us on that last visit, and she noted not just our amazing camaraderie but that we both had on identical red padded shirts. I regretted having to say farewell then, because I had an uneasy feeling that that just might be the last time I’d see Warren. It was.
I was fishing on the morning of Sept. 2, 2020, when I noticed something quite odd: a lone seagull of the kind that saved the Mormons from the locusts. Franklin gulls usually travel in flocks, but this one was way, way up riding a strong north wind due south. I thought of Warren, seeing that gull, and heard a few days later that Sept. 2 was the day he “died”.
My poetic imagination has convinced me that that white gull was guiding Warren’s soul to John Keats’ “warm South” a perfect clime where pain and grief and strife are quite unknown; a place “where all folk are gloriously alive/ And summer lingers and the bison thrive.” A place “peopled by shapes too bright to see/ Who walk upon the sea/ And chant melodiously."
A few days ago I held my own little private ceremony for “my ol’ buddy, Warren.” He hated religion, (thought it separated people), and he wasn’t that fond of funerals either, unless they were the kind where folks just share good memories of the departed and perhaps drink a toast or two to celebrate his memory.
I had begged some of Warren’s ashes from his wife, Mary, and was trying to decide where I might sprinkle them, when a neat thought hit me about a time when both of us had raved about how much we loved Robert Frost’s great poem, “Birches." That talk had inspired me to plant a white birch in my backyard.
(It has taken forty years for that birch to reach swing ability. Birches don’t grow well in clay.) Under it, near Warren’s ashes, there should be a little plaque or stone which reads, “I’d like to go swinging a birch tree,/ And climb black branches up snow-white trunk/ Toward Heaven till the tree could bear no more/ Then set me down”... I remembered from our boyhood that Warren, a natural gymnast, was the only kid I knew who might have been able to “swing” a birch perfectly on the first try. And he could have climbed those black branches hand-over-hand.
Now I’ll have to depend upon the roots of that tree carrying Warren’s spirit up to the highest bough where golden leaves release him in a burst of sunshine. And I’m believing that white birch-tree when all is said and done will set him dancing on a Heavenly hill.
You’re right, Robert Frost, “One could do worse than be a swinger of birches.”
