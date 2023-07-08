For the love of bicycling

Bicycling is a fantastic outdoor recreation activity that can be enjoyed year-round.
Our grandsons, three-year-old Jack and five-year-old George, have learned to ride bicycle and we are looking forward to three-generation bike rides on The Woodlands, Texas, trails. It is a milestone when a child learns to bike and good fortune to be with them.
It brings back memories of bicycling with our daughters in Wahpeton. When Kayla and Brittany were real young, we installed children’s carriers on our bicycles and often went to the zoo, swim pool or on a playground bicycling tour around town. We were fortunate to have a park trail along our back yard when they learned to bike.
Ralph Erdrich and his old-style, single-gear Schwinn bicycle was my bicycling mentor, whether he knew it or not. Ralph bicycled year-round in Wahpeton, buying groceries, bringing apples to the zoo, and even on below-zero days in January, biked to the Community Center to shoot baskets at 6:30 a.m.
He inspired me to bicycle whenever possible. It is too easy for all of us to jump in a vehicle whenever we have a task. It can be a lazy habit. If you are close enough, pedal to work.
Among my favorite bicycling destinations was the public gardens. I backpacked for bringing produce home and laid a hoe across the handle bars for weeding.
Parks and Recreation was fortunate to get a Richland County Worksite Wellness grant to purchase a fat-tire bicycle. It worked well for pedaling home for quick lunches or make a quick trip to Grippers to get sporting goods. The fat tires provided great traction during icy and snowy conditions. During normal weather conditions, the tires hummed like a semi-truck from TLP Trucking. Fat biking is a more intense workout.
E-bicycles are equipped with electric pedal assist drive system. It is helpful for elders bicycling uphill but I hope not to need one for a while.
If you are looking for a bicycling challenge, consider a unicycle. Many of us remember the Anderson family from rural Dwight riding unicycles during local parades.
There are unique double-rider bicycles that can be rented at Chahinkapa Zoo.
Safety is paramount while bike riding. Bicyclists lose in motor vehicle collisions. Wear a helmet. Ride defensively and yield to vehicles, pedestrians and animals. I have already encountered skunks, whitetail deer, armadillos and copperhead snakes.
The COVID pandemic fueled a bike boom. There was more anxiety over public transportation and a surge in outdoors exercise. Many people rediscovered the wonderful hobby of bicycling.
Bicycling is excellent cross training for running. No matter what injury I’ve incurred, bicycling just seems to make my legs feel better. It is low impact and builds cardio, stamina and endurance.
Health benefits are numerous. Leg and heart muscles are strengthened. Balance is enhanced. Calories are burned for weight loss. Time spent outdoors puts you in a better mood. It boosts mental health by reducing stress, anxiety and depression. Bicycling helps you get legally high.
My latest bicycle is an all-around Cannondale with a lightweight aluminum frame and 2.25” knobby tread tires, a perfect combination of road bike speed, cruiser comfort and mountain bike versatility. I will bike on asphalt trails with the grandsons, W.G. Jones State Forest dirt trails shared with equestrians and Huntsville State Park trails littered with non-forgiving tree roots. Nature trails require focus, concentration, strength, fitness and learning to read the trail.
There are many destinations for bicycling. One is the 55-mile long Central Lakes Trail that starts in Fergus Falls. It is built on an abandoned Northern Railroad corridor. There is a parking lot on the south side of Highway 210. A bicycle helps you discover local and worldwide places.
There are 1.5 billion vehicles in the world. There are a billion bicycles, too.