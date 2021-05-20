Marketing a city like Wahpeton can be easy, with good amenities and attractions, but also challenging. Allow me to explain.
One question that comes up a lot is, “For what are we known?” Ah, there’s the rub. If the city were by a lake, such as Detroit Lakes, we’d have our tag. If we were the smallest city in the country with an NFL team (do I have to say it?), even our garbage trucks would be painted in the team’s colors. If we had a long-running, regionally-known festival, such as Potato Days in Barnesville, that would be our hook.
In Wahpeton’s case, we have great things to offer: the zoo, the arts, history, education, safety, and more. But can we narrow it down to one thing and run with it? I don’t believe we can. All elements have to work together for the city’s benefit.
Take, for example, the zoo. It’s certainly something for which we’re known, and it’s our biggest attraction, but it does a good job of marketing itself. Mixing in with the city’s overall campaign would lessen the impact for both.
We’re a growing arts community, but we’re not to the point in which people make a point of saying we’re THE art hub of the region. Not yet.
Old Main, on the NDSCS campus, is iconic. But it’s really the school itself that people remember about college in Wahpeton, not just one building.
We have fun events at Christmas, we put on a good show on July 4th, and we have new events that are bringing in visitors. But again, there’s not one standout thing that defines the city in my view. That’s the challenge, but I believe what we’re building in Wahpeton is a community full of fun things for residents and visitors alike
And speaking of July 4th, the donations for this year’s fireworks display are lagging. At this point, the show will have to be considerably smaller than the last few years. If you’re interested in making a donation to help build up this year’s show please contact city hall.
In any case, I’ll see you at John Randall Field on Independence Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.