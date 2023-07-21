Recently, in reading the column "The Seasonable Angler,” which has for several decades occupied the last pages of one of our finest outdoor publications, "Fly Fisherman Magazine," I discovered a writer who may be next to succeed the departed Nick Lyons, whom I once thought irreplaceable. His name is Steve Ramirez, and his column in the Aug. Sept. issue is titled "The Art Of Letting Go."

Ramirez, like Lyons, has the ability to turn what might have been a boring, fact focused, how to do it piece, into pure eloquence. Steve is lyrical in expressing his love of anything natural, especially life bordering the fine trout streams of northern New Mexico and elsewhere.



