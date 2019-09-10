We sure do have a busy weekend planned for you and hope you can join us. The 20th Annual Headwaters Day is Saturday, Sept. 14 which kicks off at 8 a.m. with a pancake and sausage breakfast at Welles Park in Breckenridge. The cost is $4 per wristband, children age 5 and under admitted free. Wristbands are available at Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber Office or Breckenridge City Hall. You also can purchase your wristband at the breakfast.
At Welles Park, we will have a vendor blender from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., inflatable bounce houses sponsored by OSPTI, 4H rummage sale, coloring contest and bingo. Lunch will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. until gone, which is provided by the Wahpeton 12U baseball team. Their menu is taco in a bag, root beer floats and bottled water.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the bus shed in Breckenridge. The movie this year at Cinema 6 will be “The Angry Birds 2” with show times at 12:10 p.m., 2:20 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Admission to the movie is free with your wristband. At 12 p.m. Clays of Glory Shootout will start at the range, sponsored by the Head of the Red Gun and Archery Club. We will have a coloring contest for ages 1 to adults at the breakfast or you may pick up your picture from us beforehand.
If you have any questions please feel free to give us a call at 701-642-8744. For a complete list of events please go to the Headwaters Day Facebook page or to our website.
In addition to everything planned for Headwaters Day, this year the Wahpeton Sesquicentennial has added many events for a day packed full of fun. Downtown Wahpeton will have a Salute to Agriculture, Twin Town Gardeners Market, and a Classic Car Show from 1-5 p.m.
Starting at 4 p.m. there will be a downtown BBQ. They will be serving free sloppy joes, chips and a pickle until gone. The Wahpeton Fire Department will also be hosting the First Annual Bull Bash at Frank Vertin Field. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the bull riding will start at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per person. Go to www.wahpeton150.com for more information on these events.
We are so excited for this fun-filled weekend to finally be here. Plan on spending this Saturday having fun in the Twin Towns. Hope to see you there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.