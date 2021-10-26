The Twin Town Business Partners will host the third Annual Shoppers On The Hunt on Nov. 5 and 6 at participating Twin Town businesses. Grab your friends and enjoy refreshments and in-store specials.
Fill your deer tag at the following locations and be entered in a drawing to win a gift basket filled with goodies from these local businesses: Indigo life + style, Hairetage Hallmark, The Golden Rule, City Brew Hall, Wahpeton Drug and Gift, Corner Drug, Drifter Chic Boutique, Bold Print, Breckenridge Drug, Healing Arts Chiropractic and The Weathered Nest. As an added bonus, dress in blaze orange or camo and enter your name in a drawing to win a Yeti mug.
Winners for both drawings will be announced on the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.
The holidays are right around the corner and it’s not too early to start thinking about filling your Christmas list. Let’s all do our part to “Keep the Cheer Here” by supporting our local businesses. Please think local first when making your purchases. When dollars are spent with local businesses, that money comes back to strengthen our community. Watch our Facebook page for more information on holiday promotions that will be happening throughout the holiday season.
Looking for a gift for someone on your list that is hard to shop for? Want to give something that will help “Keep the Cheer Here?” Chamber Bucks are a perfect option! Chamber Bucks can be purchased at the Chamber office and are available in $5, $10 and $20 increments and they can be used at approximately 30 participating businesses in the Twin Towns. Giving Chamber Bucks is convenient and another way for you to “Keep the Cheer Here” this holiday season.
LISA KUNKELis executive director of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.