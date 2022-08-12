Purchase Access

Southeast North Dakota lost a supreme outdoorsman, Louie Gaukler of Cayuga. I can attest, being none other than Wiley D.B. Coyote, a long-lived coyote of the prairie potholes.

Louie hunted coyotes like Teddy Roosevelt hunted bison. Old-time wild, savvy coyotes can live for a dozen years, but I’ve lived longer because I avoided any areas where there were Louie Gaukler footprints.



