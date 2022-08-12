Southeast North Dakota lost a supreme outdoorsman, Louie Gaukler of Cayuga. I can attest, being none other than Wiley D.B. Coyote, a long-lived coyote of the prairie potholes.
Louie hunted coyotes like Teddy Roosevelt hunted bison. Old-time wild, savvy coyotes can live for a dozen years, but I’ve lived longer because I avoided any areas where there were Louie Gaukler footprints.
My range is wide – 40 square miles. I’ve actually lived much of my life along the Wild Rice River near Louie’s farm. It looks much the same in 2022 as it did in 1970. The area should be renamed Gaukler Gulch. Road travelers could count on seeing deer, pheasants, ducks, raccoons, geese, partridge, turkeys or muskrats about every drive through. All animals have three basic needs – food, water and shelter, and the Gaukler farmstead offered them all.
Louie was a farmer conservationist, the best kind, always friendly to wildlife habitat. He left lots of native grasses along fence lines, rivers and sloughs. Louie planted food plots for pheasants and deer during our extreme bitter winters after hunting them in the fall. He planted many trees for erosion control and wildlife that benefits year-round from a forestry environment.
Louie was a sharp shooter, so I stayed far away. He was one of the few remaining fur trappers. He lived to match wits with outdoor critters. Trapping is hard work. Blustery winter winds leathered his face and trapline checks through deep snow thickened his legs. Louie shared his love of trapping with youths to pass on a tradition.
The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club named him “Conservationist of the Year” in 2020. Louie was widely respected by other outdoorsmen and wildlife professionals from ND Game and Fish and U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
He was the only secretary-treasurer of the Southeast ND Sportsmen’s Club since it started in 2005 at a Geneseo house owned by Louie’s wildlife club. He was always a team player and knew the value of many wildlife clubs working together. His hand-written minutes were a treasure. I saw through his window he wrote them late at night, often right after the meeting.
Louie was as good a fisherman as a hunter and often did it the old-fashioned way, casting from shore at sunset. He supported the local fisheries, like the former Tewaukon Lake Fishing Tournament that benefitted the lake. Louie gave walleye and northern pike fillets to friends. He was named to the ND Fishing Hall of Fame in 2013.
In his younger years, Louie and brother Eddie drove into Cayuga and Lidgerwood to keep small-town softball alive. Opponents admired how these strong, strong farm boys hit the ball hard every time, made teams earn every run, played aggressively and were relentless.
Louie coached girls and women’s softball for 17 years. He was passionate about the game and taught the fundamentals religiously. Each summer, a coyote pack would howl for the league champions, ours in Cayuga or Hankinson supporting the Zukies coached by Bill Hrdlicka or Lidgerwood backing the Express coached by Mark Wisnewski. Often these teams even qualified for a national tournament! Louie was named to the ND Softball Hall of Fame in 2006.
I am an omnivore and also eat plants. Louie was a horticulturist and grew a fantastic garden. I sometimes dared to chew on his melons. His green thumb harvested many tomatoes that he shared with friends. He was a kind man, always with a smile, that friends could count on.
Like me, Louie’s family understood what the outdoors, wildlife and conservation meant to him and suggested memorials to Sargent County Pheasants Forever.
I should be elated that the average life of a Sargent County coyote just increased by several years. But predators respect the old-timer sportsmen. When Louie died, it truly epitomized the loss of a dying breed.
No need to spread his ashes anywhere. He’d already dripped sweat over every acre of wildlife habitat in his beloved Sargent County.
WILEY D.B. COYOTE told his story to WAYNE BEYER, former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.
