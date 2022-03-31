For me, summers in Wahpeton are pretty special. Growing up here, I got to experience being a kid in the early 80s, riding my bike around town with my friends, going to matinees at The Cinema downtown, and heading to the pool just about every afternoon I could. To this day, when I hear “Magic” by The Cars, I can’t help but think about summers at the pool.
Summers are a little different now. I don’t have as much opportunity to ride around town like I used to in my youth. And days at the pool are a thing of the past for me. But baseball games, grilling burgers, long, warm days…I love it all.
I hope you’re all looking forward to the summer of 2022 as much as I am. And to that end, I want to give you a heads up for some of the construction project that will be happening around town so you can plan accordingly and not be too put out.
1. Loy Avenue and 12th Street reconstruction – those near the middle/elementary schools may have some detours.
2. Eastside Sanitary Sewer phase B, Part 2 – this is a continuation of work from last summer.
3. Dakota Avenue side streets – various streets heading north and south from Dakota Avenue will be closed.
4. Sealcoating – there are selected streets around the city that will be sealcoated.
5. Houses will be constructed on the former Central School lot – those in the area may have detours from time to time.
6. Residential construction is also planned for the areas north of Walmart, as have been done the past two years.
7. Possible work may be done in the Homestead Addition west of the 210 Bypass, as well as new housing construction in the Rosewood area.
As I always say, these kind of things may be inconvenient in the short term, but in the long run they mean nicer streets, new homes, and a better-looking Wahpeton.
One more note – this weekend there will be a number of Junior Olympic volleyball teams in town for a two-day tournament. Let’s be ready to welcome our visitors.
Chris DeVries is Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.