Around the second or third weekend of August, I usually start looking forward to a visit from an old friend and game-changer — “northness.”

Northness is a term that Rodney Nelson, Christine, North Dakota, poet, and I agreed on back in the late ‘60s when a visit to his dad’s hobby farm near Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, blessed us both with an overnight swing in temperatures from the sweaty high ‘80s to the refreshing mid-‘50s.



Tags