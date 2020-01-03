On New Year’s Day I did one of my least favorite things: I took down Christmas decorations. I hate losing those lights, the tree, the villages … all things red and green. I also went down to the park and turned off the lights at Holiday Lane. Talk about depressing!
I will admit, however, there is some satisfaction in getting the house back to “normal.” It seems less cluttered when the decorations are put away. But each year I crave fun lighting so much that I try and find a way to sneak something back – even if it’s simply putting a blue light bulb in one small lamp. And credit to my lovely wife who tolerates all this craziness like a pro.
In addition to the sports action coming up in the next few months, I’m also looking forward to our marketing agency coming back to do some filming in Wahpeton to highlight winter activities. For one night we’ll turn the lights back on in the park, get some fun videos of sledding and skating in the park and capture holiday shopping at the great stores we have here in town.
Along those lines, I’ll be reaching out for some volunteers when it comes time for filming. I’ll contact some people for more specific roles, but we’ll definitely be needing extras for background action. Keep an eye on social media for those opportunities.
Now if I can change gears, I’d like to talk for a moment about supporting our youth.
I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t make it to all the activities I should. I’m a very busy person between work and homelife (i.e. kid’s activities). But that shouldn’t stop me from supporting more programs, and that’s a goal of mine in 2020. We are Huskie Nation (and Blades, Bolts and more), and since I talk a big game I need to do a better job of walking the walk.
To that end, I want to share an example of something I noticed recently at a home basketball game. It was a Friday evening, and the Huskies boys’ team played the early game, while the Lady Huskies played the late game. I was impressed at the attendance at the boys’ game, but a little frustrated that the gym cleared to about half the number for the girls’ game.
I’m not shaming anyone – as I said, I’m guilty of similar things myself. But I’d like to stress the importance of supporting our kids across the board, regardless of team or sport. It’s tough playing in the conference in which we do (let’s cross our fingers that changes in the near future), but quite frankly it’s the tough times when the teams need our support the most. Let’s show those bigger schools what we’re made of with purple (and gold) pride.
We’re Huskie Nation – We Are One.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.