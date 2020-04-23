What a strange time in which we find ourselves.
I’ll admit, I’m still reeling a bit from the fallout of COVID-19: cancelled school events; the postponement of the MLB season; people out of work and businesses being closed.
But I’m trying to stay positive. One thing’s for sure, the last few weeks are the most nights my family’s eaten supper together in a long, long time. And my weekends have been spent at home working on projects and watching movies. In a sense, life’s on pause right now.
Staying on the positive side, let’s catch up on a few things going on around Wahpeton.
First, if you haven’t driven by the new houses being built in Westdale II north of Walmart, you should take a look. If all goes well, there will be at least six new houses up by this fall.
We’re also updating some technology here at City Hall to provide better picture and sound quality for council meeting broadcasts. Watch for more information as we get things up and running.
And then there are the people that call this place home, and I’m happy to call my community. Your response to this pandemic has been tremendous — from patronizing businesses by carrying out food to supporting our local high school seniors who’ve had their final year at WHS spoiled. I’ve been both impressed and heartened by the spirit of our town.
Speaking of spirit, I understand the summer American Legion baseball season has been officially cancelled. However, plans are in the works to salvage something of a baseball season so we can enjoy this summer pastime. That’s not only good for the players but for the fans as well. Quite honestly, I need baseball.
And the annual Fourth of July fireworks display looks to be on track as donations have been coming in to keep this tradition alive.
My advice to you all is to find ways to have some fun in this strange time. Go for a walk, or a bike ride. Call a friend and chat for a while. If there’s ever a time for binge watching that series you’ve been interested in, now is the time. I’m in the middle of “Longmire” and loving it.
I know some of you are hurting with job and business losses, but I hope you stay healthy both mentally and physically. We need you when this pandemic finally passes.
Thanks again to all who have helped make this time a little easier in one way or another. We will get through this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.