Last week we kicked off our Gift Card Blitz promotion. At 12 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, we put 100 gift cards up for grabs on the Southern Valley Strong website. These were $30 gift cards that we sold for $20. Customers were able to choose which participating business they would like to buy from.
The promotion was a huge success and we were able to sell out both days in under six minutes. This put $5,000 into our area’s economy and into the hands of the business owners who need it most. We will continue the Gift Card Blitz again this week with flash sales on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at noon. We will be switching it up just a little bit so make sure you watch our Facebook page for more information.
This promotion would not be possible without the help of our sponsors. Their generous donations funded this project and we would like to thank them all for supporting our area businesses. Our sponsors include Comdel Innovation, Breckenridge Port Authority, Wiertzema Transport, LLC, Nadine Julson, LLC, Peoples State Bank, Bremer Bank, Lincoln State Bank, Dennis Larson, Corteva Agriscience, Freedom Resource Center and Amanda Frederick State Farm. Because of these businesses we will be able to sell 1,000 gift cards and get $25,000 to our area businesses who are being impacted by COVID-19.
We would like to continue this promotion but to do so we need your help. We are looking for additional sponsors to help us keep this going. We will continue as long as we have the financial support. If you would like to become a sponsor please contact lisa@wahpeton breckenridgechamber.com or justin@sveda.biz and we would be happy to visit with you.
If you’d like to purchase gift cards your next chance to do so is Wednesday at noon. Go to www.southernvalleystrong.com and click on the Gift Card Blitz tab. There is a limit of five cards per customer and they go fast. Don’t worry though, if you miss out on Wednesday you will have another chance at 12 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Thank you for supporting our local businesses. We will get through this together and continue to be Southern Valley Strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.