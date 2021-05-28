The Dick Bell Catfish Tournament is scheduled at the Kidder Recreation Area from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, June 5.
The tournament manager is Justin Kratz at kratzinit@gmail.com. The entry fee is $10. Fishermen can use boats or fish from shore. Registration is 6:45-8 a.m.
Ages 1-18 can enter a free youth division with trophies awarded for the 10 largest catfish and $50 for the largest catfish or enter the adult cash division.
This is a live-release tournament. No culling or high grading is allowed. Only one catfish over 24" is allowed for each individual and the minimum size is 14" to be entered in the tourney.
Prizes are awarded on a 100 percent payback. Ten percent of the tournament proceeds are used for Red River development projects at the Kidder Recreation Area like the Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) cleaning station that will be installed.
The Sportsmen’s Club is sponsoring a $100 cash prize for the largest catfish in the adult division. Cash prizes will be awarded for the first, second, third, fourth and fifth largest catfish with remaining funds from entry fees (30 percent - first, 25 percent - second, 20 percent - third, 15 percent - fourth and 10 percent - fifth). Fishermen are eligible for only one prize. If there is a tie, first person who registers takes the top place.
The tournament boundary is the Red River, starting at the confluence just north of the Dakota Avenue bridge and continuing northward.
The Red River is a special fishery that needs caring and responsible management. All ANS laws like removing aquatic vegetation from boats, trailers, motors and fishing equipment must be followed.
Catfish are king on the Red River. It’s not uncommon for our campgrounds to host fishermen from Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas seeking a weekend getaway by catching channel catfish.
Channel catfish are one of the most popular game fish in North America. Other names for them include Lady Cat, Fiddler and Spotted Cat.
They have more taste buds than other fish so they like stinky or cheesy baits. Fishermen seeking trophy catfish will use fresh-cut goldeye chunks. Catfish are bottom feeders so it’s important to sink the bait to where the fish are. Boat fishermen will drop the bait near log jams and other holding structure. Deep holes are also important catfish habitat, especially during winter months when they become almost dormant.
As a child, I use to put chicken guts that sat out in the sun for a couple days into a gunny sack and tie it to a fallen tree along Red River shorelines to chum for downstream catfish. It worked pretty well!
Some states allow noodling where adventuresome fishermen stick their arms in underwater crevices along the shorelines into catfish mouths and drag it out of the water with bare hands. Fingers are bait and the catfish’s bite is the hook.
Channel catfish are the official state fish of Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Tennessee. A 12 pounder is considered a whopper by the ND Game and Fish Department.
When a smooth, gray, sleek and whiskered channel catfish is pulled out of the water, it resonates with a song tune of Bruce Springsteen – “a dream of life comes to me, like a catfish dancin’ on the end of the line.” Their average lifespan is normally 15-20 years.
The Kidder Recreation Area low head dam was the second one in North Dakota to be retrofitted to eliminate dangerous undertow and allow aquatic migration. Catfish swim upstream to tributaries and backwaters to spawn.
Wahpper, the World’s Largest Catfish oversees all the catfish pulled in by visitors to the Kidder Recreation Area. Consider giving Wahpper a first-hand view of your own channel catfish whopper.
