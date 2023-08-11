Agriculture is the lifeblood of our nation and a cornerstone of North Dakota’s economy. Because of the hard work and dedication by our farmers and ranchers, we lead the country in production of numerous products and grow or raise some of the highest quality commodities in the world.

Our state is the nation’s top producer of many agriculture products including sunflowers, spring wheat, field peas, dry edible beans, flax, honey, and canola. Our state is also a leader in dozens of other commodities, from sugar beets to potatoes to soybeans. Cattle outnumber people nearly 2-to-1.



CONGRESSMAN KELLY ARMSTRONG represents North Dakota in the U.S. House of Representatives.

