By Chris DeVries
A few columns ago I said thank you to the community for the response to this pandemic in which we find ourselves. I’d like to get a little more specific in a couple of areas.
First, since it’s a topic close to my heart, I want to thank those who were able to come out and celebrate this year’s Wahpeton High School graduating class by cheering them on at the graduation parade down Dakota Avenue. There was a good turnout and I think the young adults (I almost said “kids”) enjoyed it. And thank you to our police department and fire department for leading and coordinating the route.
I’m also glad we were able to give the Breckenridge High School students a parade as well. You’ve all gone through a lot and deserved the chance to be recognized and cheered. Congrats to all of this years’ graduates.
Next, I’d like to thank the Wahpeton School District for putting together a graduation ceremony that exceeded my expectations. I’ll admit I was leary when I first heard the idea (and certainly Mother Nature cooperated, which helped a lot), but it was well organized and well run. The grads were able to receive their diplomas and parents were able to be there. I appreciate that.
And if you haven’t heard, a group of young musicians went around town one day playing music for nursing and group homes. They deserve a thank you for their selfless act.
Now, let’s talk about what’s coming up. First, Blue Goose Days is happening at Chahinkapa Zoo this Saturday and Sunday. Although some events around the city had to be cancelled due to COVID-19, head down to the zoo for these activities and more: Outdoor Vendor Show, USFWS Activities, Tal’s Birthday Celebration and Name the Cheetahs Contest.
And yes, baseball and softball are back. In addition to some younger age groups, the Senior Babe Ruth team (previously known as the American Legion Post 20 team) will begin home games on June 15. For the time being games will be played at the Airport Park diamond. Anyone else hear James Earl Jones’ voice in their head? “The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball.” A little “Field of Dreams” quote for you.
I hope you all get a chance to get out and enjoy the summer whenever and wherever you can.
