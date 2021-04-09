This column is the second installment in a series of four acknowledging professionals who have made a difference in my life of science, conservation, and animals.
This week I am paying tribute to a zoo colleague who is one of the most recognized animal experts in the world. Mr. Jack Hanna has worked in conservation for over 42 years as director and then director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. He had three television series, and has done countless public appearances including regular visits on talk shows.
“Jungle Jack” is a leader in zoo advocacy and for that we are grateful. This week Jack’s family announced his retirement from public life. It is difficult to imagine as Jack’s fervor thrived in public as he passionately presented animal and conservation facts. He talked with much vivacity and never stepped down when conservation practices and methods were challenged. Jack knew for many years that zoos have been and will continue to be leaders in world conservation.
When I first watched Jack on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" and "The David Letterman Show," I was already on my way in the science field. I thought that one day it would be great fun to visit with Jack Hanna. That came true just a few years later and I have had the honor to see him quite a few times through the years. What is memorable is that Jack is as genuine as you would imagine him to be. He thought the word “Chahinkapa” had special meaning and is memorable for the name of a zoo, but added, “I am glad I don’t have to pronounce that on camera.”
Chahinkapa Zoo staff wishes Jack well and will always pay homage for the knowledge he shared and the enthusiasm of how it was delivered. He brought animal education to the masses with his great work.
Jack Hanna’s daughter stated in a public letter, "While Dad's health has deteriorated quickly, we can assure you that his great sense of humor continues to shine through. And yes - he still wears his khakis at home. To keep everyone safe in light of COVID-19 restrictions, we are asking for privacy, which is ironic given Dad's love of interacting with people. We are grateful that the many hearts he's touched over the years are with him during this journey, which gives us strength."
Godspeed,
Kathy
Next week I will honor our outstanding veterinarians of past and present! Stay tuned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.