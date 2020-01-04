I got a message from a friend in sunny California. He said he found paradise and joked he was not returning to the “tundra” anytime soon.
I smiled as I, too, have enjoyed warmer weather on vacation, but I am always happy to come back home. The Red River Valley is my paradise. Of course instead of palm trees, we have pine trees, instead of a steady 70 degrees with a breeze lightly blowing, we have a nippy windchill factor. Utopia is where we make it. There is a certain cozy that is found in the Midwest and it is bliss!
We can’t surf, but man can we ever sled! We don’t luau on a beach, but those burgers are extra good coming in from the grill set in three feet of snow. Deep sea fishing versus river ice fishing? Each has its glory. Snowflakes on the tongue are not the same as margarita salt on our lips. But, so much more invigorating knowing we can get drinks anywhere and snow is only here a short time so enjoy it while we can.
One thing that can be found in any climate, region, and country is good people! I have traveled much and can testify that nice people can be found anywhere! It may be a New Yorker helping an inexperienced subway rider, a.k.a. me with the train system. It may be a friendly server or clerk letting me know I left my gloves on the chair and chasing after me with items in hand. Or perhaps a garage mechanic who came in on a Sunday because he knows we are hauling a snow leopard and timely repairs are essential.
I repeat, “Good people are everywhere!” whether they’re leaving footprints in the sand or boot marks in the snow.
