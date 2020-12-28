Without a doubt, the last year has been a struggle and I am optimistically looking forward to what 2021 has in store. However, in looking back over the last 10 months, there are still many things to be thankful for. More than anything I am extremely proud and thankful for the community we live in. The challenges we were faced with have shown just how strong we really are. We are a community of survivors and have joined forces to take care of each other. I am inspired by the generosity and grace I have experienced during these difficult times.
In April and May the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce and SVEDA set up the Gift Card Blitz, established to get cash into the hands of business owners whose businesses had been severely impacted by COVID-19. Thanks to sponsors we were able to offer gift cards to customers at a reduced cost, which ultimately put over $25,000 into the businesses that needed it. Thank you to all the sponsors and everyone who purchased a gift card for their support.
Keeping money in our community has been a crucial part to helping businesses survive these troubling times. Another way we have been working to keep our dollars local is through the Chamber Bucks program. Over the last year we have been able to keep approximately $35,000 in our community. Thank you to everyone who has purchased Chamber Bucks.
The support our businesses have received has been wonderful. From buying gift cards to ordering takeout, your efforts are making a difference. Shop Local has gone from a catch phrase to a new way of life and the businesses appreciate your patronage. Many customers are surprised by what is available in our community and are enjoying exploring our retail stores and restaurants in a safe environment.
My biggest thanks goes out to our teachers, healthcare and other essential workers. They have gone to incredible lengths to serve our community. You are the true heroes!
It’s hard to say what 2021 will bring but I am certain that whatever comes our way the people of the Twin Towns will join together to take care of each other and keep our communities strong. Thank you for all the support and Happy New Year!
