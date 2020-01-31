We’re now less than four months away from the Wahpeton High School graduation ceremony, which will include my oldest child, Emily, receiving her diploma. Where in the world has the time gone?
Funny thing about living in one’s hometown – your children tend to graduate from the same school you did. I graduated from WHS in 1991. Since I was gone for 10 years before moving back, I never thought my kids would be wearing the same colors at graduation. I didn’t expect them to walk the same halls I did and sit in the same classrooms. They’ve even had a few of the same teachers along the way. And even more mind-blowing now, one of my classmates is now Emily’s Spanish teacher (sorry for outing your graduation year, Mrs. Lacina).
There is, however, one difference: I graduated as a Wop, and she’ll graduate as a Huskie. I was in the last class to graduate under that nickname, and although I was opposed to the change at first, I now see the value to having something that’s better understood. Go Huskies!
Quick story: as you all know, when it comes to Huskie athletics I bleed purple and gold. A lot of people like to give me a guff about that as I’m absolutely NOT a Minnesota Vikings fan but often dress in the same colors. I go back and forth with one friend in particular. As luck would have it, he loves the Vikings but he lives in Austin, Minnesota – home of the Austin Packers. I wear purple and gold, his shirts say Packers. No clear winner there.
What’s strange about graduation approaching is the mixture of feelings I have. Excitement/sadness/happiness/worry are all fighting it out in my head and my heart. Mostly I’m excited. She has a bright future ahead of her. But it’s sad knowing she’s not long from being out of our house. I’m just going to have to take it a step at a time.
One more note — last Saturday was the big Border Battle day for Wahpeton and Breckenridge basketball. I was there at noon and didn’t leave until after nine. It was a fun day, with the two schools exchanging hits. In the end, the Cowgirls varsity won and the Huskie boys varsity won. Congrats to all – you kept us entertained. And as usual, there were a lot of people there to cheer. The Twin Towns love their teams, that’s for sure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.