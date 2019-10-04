October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, so I first want to mention that and compliment Three Rivers Crisis Center on the good they do for our community. Sure, I’m biased about the staff there. But still, you can’t deny the service they do for Wahpeton and Richland County.
That got me thinking about our non-profits and volunteerism. I know the work the crisis center does is dependent on volunteers to help with the 24-hour crisis line. Because of the people willing to answer calls at odd hours, that line is open 24/7 for those in need.
I would imagine it’s the same for the other organizations that rely on the courtesy of volunteers. The people that mentor others. The ones that work to keep places staffed. Those that help in their churches and schools. To you all I say THANK YOU. You help make our city a great place to be. I’ve seen this community step up in ways that make me very proud.
I know that not everyone has the time to give, or feel they don’t have the skills needed. And I understand. Volunteering is not for everyone.
But I’m glad to be a part of a community that knows the strength of volunteers and has those willing and able to make the commitment.
Now, I also want to get you thinking about one other thing. Our fourth and final Sesquicentennial event is coming up Nov. 29-30. It’s hard to believe that 2019 is coming to an end. It’s been a year to which I’ve attached a lot of adjectives: busy, fun, entertaining, frustrating, enlightening, engaging, tiring, surprising, and enjoyable. There are maybe a few more, but you get the idea.
While I’m happy things have gone well and overwhelmed (overwhelming – another adjective) by the turnout at our events, I can honestly say that there will be some relief when the year is over. It took a village to get everything to come together. But that doesn’t mean we’re just dropping everything along with the ball in Times Square on Dec. 31. We’ve seen what works, what doesn’t, and a little in between, and we’ll be taking that information and forming events for 2020 and years to come.
So for the last event in November, we have in the works: the return of a holiday light parade, now going through Chahinkapa Park (get your ideas for a lighted vehicle/float/sleigh ready); a home lighting contest for you “Christmas Vacation” fans out there; a scavenger hunt for Small Business Saturday; a closing reception with a vendor fair, music, food, and drawings and more.
And before I forget, 2019 marks the second year of Holiday Lane at Chahinkapa. We have some fun additions in store, so bring on that holiday spirit! After we get through Halloween, that is.
