When zoo officials need to travel, it is on a strict budget and usually in conjunction with other business to help lighten the financial burden. When we can, we opt for conference calls, but sometimes it is essential to visit on-site at other zoos and aquariums.
Zoo supporter and friend Patty Moyer has hosted and funded some of these excursions for Chahinkapa Zoo through the years and again most recently. Earlier this month, Tom, I and a board member, John Bullis, visited the San Diego Zoo on a behind the scenes venture for specific habitat planning. Ms. Moyer arranged all travel plans and hosted our trio at her condominium in the beautiful Meridian, downtown San Diego.
A member of both the San Diego Zoo and Chahinkapa Zoo, Patty has much interest in all animal species and joined us on the behind the scenes day. I was not certain if hardware and logistics of door pulleys would peak her interest, but she was a genuine trooper and was fascinated about the care and welfare considerations of each habitat.
Chahinkapa Zoo has worked with San Diego and many other zoos through the years. San Diego Zoo is world-class and naturally has a much larger animal collection. Even with our smaller zoo, it is vital for us to add different species on a regular basis both for conservation and for public interest. We must keep our attendance high in order for our conservation efforts to operate efficiently. This specific visit to San Diego involved the reconnaissance on giraffes and large cat dens.
Returning from our zoo business, we were treated to the sights of the city. Perfect weather did not make me feel guilty knowing the cold was moving into North Dakota. But, I did feel a bit spoiled picking a lemon off a tree at poolside. Whoever said that you can’t mix business with pleasure was wrong.
Visiting with friends of earlier trips there and meeting new friends through our gracious hostess confirms that good people are found everywhere. Small towns and big cities have much in common. In the same way, small zoos and large zoos are very similar, as well. Sharing a mission for animals’ futures across the globe is crucial.
A big thanks to our friends at San Diego Zoo and Patty Moyer for being West Coast partners.
