National Park Week in April is a good time to appreciate all the parks in our lives. The Twin Towns are blessed to have a variety of parks.
Let’s face it. Most people love parks, even designing them at their homes. Basketball hoops in the driveway, horticulture with flowers and gardens, forestry with trees and basement billiards and table tennis are common. Kitchen tables are used for puzzles, writing, drawing, painting and card games. The children have a toy room with mini-playground equipment.
There are few city parks that offer the facilities, activities and natural resources available year-round in Chahinkapa Park. Fargo’s Lindenwood Park, Bismarck’s Sertoma Park and Minot’s Roosevelt Park are other historic municipal parks in North Dakota.
Chahinkapa Park has been the outdoor home for people of all ages since it started in April, 1933. Place a checkmark by trails, playground, swim pool, baseball field, ice skating pond, football and soccer field, zoo and Nature Center, softball fields, campground, cross-country ski trails, year-round picnic shelters, carousel, basketball courts, sledding hill, tennis courts, wildlife ponds, pollinator gardens, Sculpture Park, chapel, bandstand shelter, hockey rink, fishing pier, skateboarding equipment, Christmas lighting, public art, Red River access, warming house and sand volleyball. One could argue the park continues to include the golf course and archery range. Children grow up in the park. Central Park in New York City is the nation’s most iconic park but there are few others, if any, that offer the diversity of Chahinkapa Park.
Parks are economic machines when visitors arrive for weekend state softball tournaments, family reunions, zoo day trips and multiple-day baseball tournaments.
The Kidder Recreation Area maximizes the Red River and its rich soils. The world’s largest catfish, Wahpper, looks over its fishing piers, a boat ramp, rock rapids, campground, disc golf course, fantastic fishing for channel catfish and fish cleaning station. Gardens and fruit orchards produce healthy food and connect people to the earth. The arboretum is an outdoor classroom. People love listening to the water and read near the river. Like many parks, it is a home for wildlife, including birds like bobolinks and pollinators like Monarch butterflies.
The Airport Park offers trails, playgrounds, airplane monument, Dog Park and ball fields for south-side residents. Many recreation improvements were made after the major 1997 flood.
The National Recreation and Parks Association advocates that every city citizen should live within reasonable walking distance of a park – about 10 minutes or a mile to experience physical and mental health benefits. Briarwood, North Park, Jackie’s Park, Evergreen West and North Meadows are mini-parks that provide playground equipment and green space for nearby neighborhoods. It was fun to see the Manock and Uhlich families create a mini-ballfield at North Meadows. School grounds serve multiple roles as parks.
Keep climbing government levels to see the importance of parks. Richland County maintains Mooreton Pond that provides the closest beach and opportunities to catch rainbow trout. The closest state park is Fort Ransom State Park west of Lisbon, nestled along the Sheyenne River with magnificent fall colors and special events like Sodbuster Days. Theodore Roosevelt National Park recognizes the most conservation impactful president in western North Dakota around his former Medora home.
North Dakota even has more parks for wildlife – 64 national wildlife refuges, than any state. Next up is California with 38 refuges. Ducks know what people know – North Dakota is a great place to raise a family. Thanks to Prairie Pothole Region wetlands and parks known as wildlife refuges, North Dakota is the number one state for duck production.
Parks inspire creativity with their colorful public art and host culture like "Music in the Park" and the "Headwaters Music Festival." What a great way to unwind by listening to wonderful music at day’s end!
All the parks combat any notion that “there is nothing to do.” They offer space for people to meet and play. Parks are integral to our lifestyles. Thank you to the dreamers who believed green space like Chahinkapa Park would enhance our lives.
Wayne Beyeris the former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.