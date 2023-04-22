National Park Week in April is a good time to appreciate all the parks in our lives. The Twin Towns are blessed to have a variety of parks.

Let’s face it. Most people love parks, even designing them at their homes. Basketball hoops in the driveway, horticulture with flowers and gardens, forestry with trees and basement billiards and table tennis are common. Kitchen tables are used for puzzles, writing, drawing, painting and card games. The children have a toy room with mini-playground equipment.



Wayne Beyer is the former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.

Tags