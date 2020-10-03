Happy Birthday, Poppy! Our gibbon baby turns 1 year old Sunday, Oct. 3. What does a little ape get to eat on this special day? Cake! Of course! Among all the other tasks and talents of our Chahinkapa Zookeepers we must add “pastry chef,” uhmmm …. except without the pastry itself.
Gibbons, monkeys and other non-human primates must adhere to a specialized diet. So the beautiful cake you see here includes multiple layers of blended berries, marmoset gel diet, ice with berry bits, and monkey mash (browse biscuits with honey and peanut butter). And that special number ONE is carved from a yam slice!
Thank you Chef Alex for providing this beautiful cake to Poppy! Thanks to our keeper team all zoo primates will enjoy these special cakes today. OPEN to the public from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.!
See you at the zoo!
