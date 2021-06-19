Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures in our reading audience.
I do not need to tell you how important you are as a positive role model, mentor and security position. I witness great dads each day in my position at the zoo.
Seeing all the guests come through, it is testimony that caring, wholesome families exist and are plentiful. This is a nice contrast to some of the news we see and read about each day. It would not be too difficult to get depressed over some of the horrific actions by people in our world. But, luckily we observe the other end of the spectrum.
Each day I am eyewitness to dads with their children. Whether holding tight to the toddler on his shoulders or carefully pointing out an animal behavior, he stays in character.
Dads and grandpas who recently attended the Junior Keeper Graduation are further testimony to the gentle pride they have for their kids and grandkids. This is easy to recognize with the picture-taking and video-making event. They look for the participation of their child in the crowd of others, they silently root for a victory whether it is at zoo school or summer recreation programs.
Just this week I was conducting a spontaneous visitor question and answer session at the gibbon exhibit. I explained that although gibbons are the smallest of the apes, they are not as closely related to us as the great apes are, including our beloved orangutan. I went on to explain that gibbons ARE indeed the most closely related to the human FAMILY STRUCTURE than any other primate.
For example, gibbon fathers help raise the young with play and discipline much like human fathers. I ended by pointing at Sprite, our gibbon daddy to the crowd.
A little boy standing close enough for my earshot, looked up at his dad, grabbed his hand, and whispered, “I bet he is not as good a dad as you though.”
God Bless!
Kathy
