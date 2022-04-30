Happy trails, Mr. Beyer

Wayne Beyer is so well known in our community and region that I would be surprised to find someone who has not met him in person or through his good work. From Parks and Recreation Director to numerous agencies, organizations, and community projects people know Wayne. His involvement is due to his genuine interest for the community and its residents. His memberships in clubs and associations are too many to list. He attends all meetings and then shows up to get the projects done. Wayne’s participation in these groups is not showboating. To say the very least, he takes a backseat approach as a worker bee and very often can be found behind the scenes on numerous tasks including doing the clean up, repairing the fishing lines, trimming the trees, or serving the hot chocolate. He can be counted on.
I worked for Wayne Beyer for 31 years. He supported me in my position and has always been a believer in the zoo and its mission. On weekends if Wayne is not assisting as a youth mentor, Special Olympics volunteer, or working at community function, he can be found weeding in the park, writing a grant, or traveling home from a long distance workshop or a function representing Wahpeton at its best.
There is a saying, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten." This, of course, is not true for anyone. We learn each day of our lives from people, places, and experiences. I learned many things from the Director of Parks and Recreation, Mr. Wayne Beyer. He is kind, patient, and receptive. He respects others and their knowledge and expertise. Wayne taught me that partnerships are everything and we are successful due to individuals and groups with whom we connect. He urges me to see the whole community picture of planning and endeavors, not only from under a Zoo Director’s hat. His actions and words are a constant reminder that everyone counts and each has something to offer.
Wayne Beyer is retiring in May after 42 years in his position. He wishes no fanfare or even a gathering in his honor. He leaves quietly and humbly. I thank him for his numerous contributions to our community. He and his wife, Joan will be missed for all their goodness and dedication.
Wayne believes that a healthy lifestyle includes work and recreation and he can be seen year round running on the same trails that he helped implement throughout our city. So fittingly I wish him the very best with these words, “Happy Trails to you, Mr. Beyer, and Thank you!”
KATHY DIEKMAN is Zoo Director of Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton.
