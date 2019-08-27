Greetings from the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce. We are busy getting ready for the 20th Annual Headwaters Day celebration at Welles Memorial Park in Breckenridge on Saturday, Sept. 14. We have a full day of fun family events lined up and hope that you will have a chance to come and join us.
Again this year we will be selling wristbands for $4 each. Children 5 and under are free. With your wristband you will get access to activities in the park, a pancake and sausage breakfast and a free movie at the Cinema 6 Theatre in Breckenridge. More information regarding activities including what free movie will be showing will be available closer to the day of the event. Wristbands can be picked up at the Chamber Office in Wahpeton, City Hall in Breckenridge, or can be purchased at the pancake and sausage breakfast at Welles Park the day of the event.
We will begin the day’s festivities with a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. This year we have added vendor booths from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a 4-H rummage sale from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in the 4-H Exhibit building and the Wahpeton 12U baseball team will be selling taco-in-a-bag, root beer floats and bottled water from 11 a.m. until gone (extra charge, not included with wristbands). The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and we will have BINGO from 12-2 p.m. at the Commercial Building. The Great Caboose will be open from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and the Chamber will also be having a coloring contest. You can pick up your coloring page at the Chamber Office in Wahpeton, City Hall in Breckenridge or color at the table we have set up at the pancake and sausage breakfast.
As an added bonus to this year’s Headwaters Day, the Wahpeton 150th Celebration will be holding some events. Pages Ago will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Red Door Art Gallery (the 150th Headquarters) will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and from 1-5 p.m. there will be a classic car show and a salute to agriculture in downtown Wahpeton. There will be a gardener’s market on Dakota Ave and Fourth Street and a free meal downtown from 4 p.m. until gone that will include sloppy joes, chips, and pickles. At 6 p.m. the Wahpeton Fire Department Bull Bash will be held at NDSCS. The gates for the Bull Bash will open at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $10 with music after.
Sept. 14 is a going to be a busy day with lots of fun events planned for all ages. If you have any questions, please feel free to call us at 701-642-8744. A complete list of events will also be listed on the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and the Headwaters Day Facebook page.
