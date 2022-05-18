Who’s ready for some live music in the fresh air of summer?
It’s funny how music affects us in one way or another. For me, I remember listening to the radio in the ‘80s non-stop. And yes, I still like ‘80s music. Mock me if you will. But that’s a lot on which I grew up. I’ve never seen Duran Duran in concert and it’s one of the regrets in my life.
I also find movie soundtracks to be a vital part of the movie, and something that can elevate a movie, in my opinion, from good to great.
I actually have a broad taste in music. Rock and roll (mainly classic rock) is my primary listen these days. Was anyone else sad when music from your childhood became “classic?” But depending on my mood I’ll listen to some classical, country, jazz, pop, and so on.
So, if you like music like I do, then get ready for a weekend full of it July 21-24 as the Headwaters Music Festival takes over the Twin Towns. The fest is now in its third year, and it’ll be better than ever. A new format will allow people to hang in one location throughout a full day while listening to talented musicians work their craft. The following is the schedule for the four-day event.
On Thursday, July 21 at the band shelter in Chahinkapa Park there will be an open jam session from 4 p.m. until sunset as a tribute to Headwaters Music Festival founder Dave Engstrom. Come and enjoy music and food with other music lovers.
Friday, July 22 kicks off the main events with music from noon to midnight in Downtown Wahpeton. Fourth Street North from Dakota Avenue to Second Avenue will be the site of continuous music, starting with: Kroshus and Krew from 12-2:30 p.m.; the Community Band/Kent Loken from 3-5:30 p.m.; Billy D and the Crystals from 6-9 p.m.; and 32 Below from 9 p.m. until midnight.
On Saturday, July 23 the event moves to Casey’s Bar in Breckenridge for another full day of bands: Soggy Bottom Science Boys from noon to 2:30 p.m.; Diamond Hearts from 3-5:30 p.m.; Whiskey Creek from 6-9 p.m.; and the return of Loy Avenue from 9 p.m. until midnight.
The weekend wraps up with an ecumenical service at 10 a.m. in Welles Memorial Park. Souled Out and speaker Steve Frey will be featured, with a potluck following. Then, local praise bands will perform from 12-2 p.m., with the David Reid Project performing at 2 p.m.
There will be vendors offering food and drink at the Friday and Saturday events, and as they have been from year one, all shows are free of charge. See you there.
Chris DeVries is Wahpeton's Community Development Director.
