The column I wrote recently, recounting the day I spent fishing a bass tournament with the late Ron Lindner back in the 70s, brought a surprising, but welcome, reply from someone I thought lived too far away to get the Daily News. But somehow “a bird of the air” got the message to Brainerd, Minnesota.
The person who called me the following week, effusively thanking me for that column, was none other than my fishing idol, Al Lindner himself. “Gene, I just gotta thank you for making my day. I’ve been so down trying to deal with Ron’s passing, and then came your eulogy. God bless you, man; I’m gonna send you something to express my gratitude.”
What came in the mail a few days later was something I’ll treasure for the rest of my life: an autographed copy of “Reflections at First Light on the Water,” a sequel to an earlier book called “First Light on the Water.” “Reflections” was written by both Al and Ron. One would write a chapter, and at the end, the other would “reflect” on it. That proved to be a format that was amazingly effective.
I read that book from cover to cover in one 3 hour setting because it was too engrossing to put down. It details the whole amazing Lindner story. From Al’s growing up in Chicago, then moving as a young teen to a Wisconsin lake, which opened the door to his most passionate obsession – fishing.
As a kid, Al waded and explored that lake’s shoreline many hours each day, learning closeup the habits of bluegills, bass, crappies and pike and inventing ways to catch them. In his teens, he entered a musky tournament and won first prize, $50, and that win convinced him he could make a living by fishing.
Next came great successes. Ron, with his Lindy Tackle Co., and Al’s winning a number of bass tournaments. Then, Ron and little brother Al together launched “The In Fisherman” magazine, the most intensive teaching of freshwater fishing ever developed. That magazine became an instant bestseller which the Lindners ultimately sold to Ray 0 Vac Corp. so they could establish “Lindner Media Productions,” their present successful venture built around “The Angler’s Edge” TV program and numerous other outdoor venues all aimed at keeping the sportfishing industry alive.
Most of this was the brain-child of Ron Lindner, a man of amazing business acumen. His skill in promotion is bringing good jobs and good publicity of the Brainerd area, a region highly dependent on tourism.
Ron has used Al’s charismatic personality in amazing ways so that Al is featured both as the star of “The Angler’s Edge” TV show, and as the man featured in countless tackle and boating commercials, magazine articles and sportsmen's shows, always with teaching as the main objective.
I got a sense of Ron’s talent at preparation by observing him instruct one of his young sons. We were waiting our turn to weigh in our catch at that Lake Lida tournament Al won, when one of his sons came up to the boat and Ron gently, but firmly, told him, “Take all of my rods and change the line on each one. Also, check the hooks on the lures on each rod. Any dullness at all, replace that hook with a new one,” and off the boy, I think it was Dan, went to do his chores.
“Aren’t those pretty extreme precautions?” I asked.
“Think of it this way,” Ron said. “You pay $20,000 for a rigged out bass boat and then lose the fish that might have won you the tournament and $50,000 because you didn’t replace a grooved rod tip, or a nicked line, or a dull hook. It’s the little things you overlook that lead to lost fish. Like Solomon says, ‘It’s the little foxes that spoil the vines.’”
I was really impressed with Ron’s attention to detail, and even more impressed in the way he was bringing his boys into the business of angling. Now, Ron’s son, Jim, and Al’s son, Troy, appear on nearly every “The Angling Edge” show, and the terrific photography of those shows is done by another of Ron’s sons, Bill, whose skills are so cutting edge, that his talents are showing up in commercials and other shows that demand the best in photographic quality. And another of Ron’s sons, Dan, is now the CEO of Lindner Media Productions with Jeremy Smith as general manager.
Now Al, who once was the front man on everything only appears regularly at the close of their show. There, he shares insights into the secret of the Lindner success, “The Bible.” When you read the astonishing book, “Reflections,” you realize that both Ron and Al overcame many huge obstacles in bringing their dream into reality, and it was their new-found faith in the Lord that gave them “The Angler’s Edge.” That, and the determination to believe, as Kathie Lee Gifford’s book title says, “It’s Never Too Late.”
It seems that the same Great Fisherman that filled the nets of Peter and Andrew on the Sea of Galilee has also swept the Lindner family into His great net just as he has Frank and Kathie Lee Gifford. It is amazing to me that both of their fine books fell into my hands within a few days of each other, making for a very blessed Christmas. These are exciting times to be alive and be able to witness the amazing people now being raised up to “be about the Father’s business.”
