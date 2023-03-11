Here’s to you, Charlie Bellmore

One cannot say the name “Charlie Bellmore” without a huge smile forming on their face. A man that so many came to count on and love as a friend, neighbor, father, and grandfather will be missed by so very many.
I met Charlie through his volunteerism at Chahinkapa Zoo. Back in the days when we had a team of only two keepers, I would be horrified when something went awry.
As a zoologist with no maintenance background, I learned quickly that a phone call to Bellmore and Sons would save the day and more than probably saved me from ulcers through the years.
Charlie not only worked hard completing massive and often messy projects, he did so with humor and a masculine grace. I didn’t feel like I was inconveniencing his day, although I was certain our latest dilemma interrupted plans as Charlie was a pillar at many family gatherings.
Charlie could do numerous tasks due to his innate talents and working side by side with his son, Dean, I learned that the apple fell not far from that tree. The family bond and pride was evident and I remember thinking that the Bellmore family was blessed. Years ago, there was a scheduling conflict for the the Blue Goose Day Parade.
The military color guard was unable to represent. Someone suggested, “What about Charlie?”
It was another hero moment in my eyes. Charlie appeared in his military Jeep, proudly displaying the American flag and that magnificent smile!
He returned to the parade line up each year after.
Charlie Bellmore was indeed a good man and he lives on in our hearts as a friend, habitat hero, and all around great human being.