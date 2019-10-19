Scott Sorum, friend, confidant, and dear man will be remembered for his wit, charm, and sincerity. His heart was big and his smile bright. Quite often that smile, however, would be more of a smart-aleck grin as he threw out another one liner that had me in stitches. A day brightener is an understatement in a friendship with Scott.
I was fortunate to know him for over 25 years. He brought his daughter, Allison, to the zoo when she was young and we have been pals ever since. I was often on the radio with him on KBMW and for several years lived in the same building. It was a comfort knowing that Scott was upstairs when I accidentally locked my daughter out of the apartment after school. She would just go on up and hang out with Scott and his beloved dog, Molly.
There is not one story I could pick as my favorite, but I will always remember with a smile Scott hosting the “Wild Game Shows” for the zoo fundraiser. He was a favorite for sure. I think people expected the unexpected with Scott and he delivered. His game of choice as host was a combined parody of “The Dating Game” and “The Newlywed Game.”
It was simply called the “Couples Game” and Scott wrote his own questions. Through the years the absurdity increased and the brave men and women who dared take the stage were sure to get hijinked in hilarity. He asked personal questions which, due to Scott just being Scott, he got away with. That sincere angelic face hid a sharp sense of humor.
He brought the same joy and humor to his radio days. No matter where Scott worked he was always proud of his work family. He liked people. And so many of you he considered close friends. His memory will live on people’s stories of him.
Recently I spent an afternoon with Scott at the zoo. I told him that if I could bring happiness to even half as many people as he has in his life I would be delighted. He was so good to so many. I did not want that day to end as it was our last face to face visit.
I will forever remember the sound of Scott. Whether over the airwaves or across the table, Scott’s voice was full of spirit, kindness and all that is good. I will miss him dearly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.