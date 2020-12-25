On my way to the zoo on Christmas Eve, “Oh Holy Night” came on the radio. Without a second thought, I made a right hand turn onto Holiday Lane. I don’t know how many times I have driven through it since its opening this season, but many. It is festive, bright, inspirational, and simply fun. But this day I did it purely for hope.
Throughout 2020 there have been many feelings, fears, and dread throughout the world including our beloved nation. We read, watch, listen, and talk about the realities of the pandemic, economics, and the health and future of the human race. Even the good news, (and yes, there is much), is followed up with, “BUT” or “HOWEVER”. Personally, most of us have experienced a loss or know of someone who has endured a loss this year.
I have seen the masked faces at funerals, church services and passing on the street. We want to embrace each other, cry with our friends and simply hold on to what we know. Instead, we found other ways to help cope. You have been very innovative and creative with ways to bond.
I witness acts of kindness, friendship and tenderness each day in our community. The “news” is that this is NOT "news." It has always existed. Maybe it comes out a little more during the holidays. And with that in mind, my Christmas wish is that we all hold on to those beautiful connections long after the eggnog is gone and the trees are no longer lit. Because, yes, even when the Hallmark Christmas movies end, we need to grasp on to what we know … and that is Faith, Love and Humankind.
