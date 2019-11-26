The holiday season is flying by at the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce with a lot of events going on.
Please join us Tuesday, Nov. 26 (tonight) for the tree lighting in downtown Wahpeton. Some of the retail stores will stay open late for your holiday shopping needs. Go and check them out to see the great gifts they have to offer for those on your Christmas list.
Wednesday, Nov. 27 will be the last day to purchase your tickets for Business After Hours, which will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Wahpeton Event Center. There will be 26 booths at this event which will showcase Twin Town businesses. A pasta bar will be included with your ticket and great door prizes and raffles will be available throughout the evening. It will be a fun night of mingling and jingling to get you in the holiday spirit. We will also be drawing for the holiday raffle that evening.
Get your ticket for a chance to win a $3,500 travel voucher or a four-pack of Minnesota Twins tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office. Only 500 will be sold, so get yours before they are gone.
Dash for Cash is in full swing. Make sure you are shopping local to get your numbered ticket at any of the participating businesses to try and win a part of the $1,850 in Chamber Bucks being given away this holiday season. The winning numbers will be announced on KBMW daily, beginning Dec. 1 as well as on the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber Facebook page, the Dash for Cash Event page and the Chamber website, www.wbchamber.net.
Feel free to call the Chamber office to find out the daily number if you missed the announcements. Drawings will start on Dec. 1 and go through Dec. 25. You will have until Jan. 15 to redeem your winning stub. We have many great places in our Twin Towns to shop and fulfill the gifts that might be on your list this year. Happy shopping and keep it local.
This year the Chamber will be adding a tree lighting in Breckenridge from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Veterans Park and the Family Community Center. We will have a coloring contest, treats sponsored by Bell Bank, music provided by the Breckenridge Music Department and much more, so come and join in on all the fun festivities.
The Chamber is also planning on Santa coming to the Twin Towns on Dec. 14 on the Red River Valley and Western Railroad train. Santa will arrive in Breckenridge at 11 a.m. and will be available for photos by the caboose. Santa will then will be going to the Family Community Center in Breckenridge right after his arrival until 12:30 p.m. Santa will be arriving at Heritage Square in Wahpeton from 1:30-3 p.m. Also during Santa Days, the Twin Town Business Partners will be hosting a Cookie Crawl with many in-store specials and treats at their businesses. We hope you can attend and finish up your Christmas shopping at our great retail choices.
If you have any questions on any of these events, please give Wanda or Lisa a call at the Chamber office and we can answer them for you. Enjoy this great holiday season and all the fun things we have planned for you. We sure hope you will join us.
