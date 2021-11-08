Let’s get the holidays started! The Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce and the Twin Town Business Partners have some exciting promotions planned for the Wahpeton and Breckenridge small businesses.
Small Business Saturday is Saturday, Nov 27. Again this year we will have the Shop, Drop and Win promotion. Shop at any local small-town business on Saturday, Nov. 27, spend a minimum of $10 and turn your receipts in to the Chamber office or leave them in our drop box on the outside of the building for a chance to win up to $1,000 in Chamber Bucks. The receipts will be sorted by Wahpeton receipts and Breckenridge receipts. A winner will be picked from each and will receive $500 in Chamber Bucks. The winners will be drawn at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
For our second promotion, we will be selling “Keep The Cheer Here” buttons at local participating businesses for $10. There will be a number on the back of each button that will get you entered into daily drawings for Chamber Bucks. A total of $1,500 in Chamber Bucks will be given away throughout the month of December. Participating businesses will also have specials and promotions throughout the month to anyone wearing their button in their store.
Want to get your button number entered into the drawing more times? Easy, for each $20 you spend at a participating business from Nov. 29-Dec. 22, your number will be entered into the drawing for an extra chance to win. Simply bring your receipt to the Chamber office and we will enter your button number into the drawing. Half the proceeds from the button sales will be donated to the Richland Wilkin Backpack program. Winning numbers will be announced on the Chamber’s Facebook page and will also be displayed on calendars located in all the participating businesses.
By shopping local you are creating jobs, keeping money in our community and investing in entrepreneurship. Every time you spend money you are casting a vote for the kind of world you want. Choose well. Love where you live and “Keep The Cheer Here” this holiday season.
Lisa Kunkelis executive director of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce.
