Homecoming holds history, nostalgia
courtesy Kathy Diekman

Homecoming! A time when alumni return to their alma mater in celebration of comrades and school. It is a word that in me evokes a feeling of autumn, leaves, football, comrades, and a coziness on a crisp day. It is also a term that automatically has me picturing letterman sweaters and jackets, megaphones and a school pennant. A bit of nostalgia, I suppose. The pennant itself is often used in imagery of homecoming. A person’s school or even a favorite vacation destination is embroidered or stitched on the iconic shaped flag and often over a dormitory door or hung on the wall in a cabin or den.

With this in mind it was perfect timing for a special gift received this week. Zoo friends LeRoy and Norma Smith came to see me at the zoo and in hand they brought a Chahinkapa Zoo pennant. Wow! I had never seen this before and I was thrilled! On a perfect park green felt in ivory letters is printed Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton N.D.



Tags

Load comments