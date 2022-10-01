Homecoming holds history, nostalgia

Homecoming! A time when alumni return to their alma mater in celebration of comrades and school. It is a word that in me evokes a feeling of autumn, leaves, football, comrades, and a coziness on a crisp day. It is also a term that automatically has me picturing letterman sweaters and jackets, megaphones and a school pennant. A bit of nostalgia, I suppose. The pennant itself is often used in imagery of homecoming. A person’s school or even a favorite vacation destination is embroidered or stitched on the iconic shaped flag and often over a dormitory door or hung on the wall in a cabin or den.
With this in mind it was perfect timing for a special gift received this week. Zoo friends LeRoy and Norma Smith came to see me at the zoo and in hand they brought a Chahinkapa Zoo pennant. Wow! I had never seen this before and I was thrilled! On a perfect park green felt in ivory letters is printed Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton N.D.
I took it to Roger Jensen and he recalled this same pennant being sold in the Hughes Shelter giftshop in the 1950s. During my zoo tenure, I too know the original Hughes Shelter which stood at a different location in the park. It was an open picnic shelter with a small enclosed area for food prep etc. I was not around when it had a gift shop so this news was fun to hear! It also motivated me to go through some of our photos in the archives at the zoo. So much rich history makes us who we are today and I have much appreciation for those who walked this path before us.
Reminiscing of the old days and celebrating the present time is a great combination. I hope that this column perhaps inspires you to remember a favorite fall day of yesteryear! Enjoy!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.