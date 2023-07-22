“This here emergency meeting of the Homeland Security Committee will come to order,” Chairman Ork Dorken demanded as he pounded an old Coke bottle on his table — a make shift hallow core door.

The raucous crowd of 12 electors quickly seated themselves under the biggest community hall window where a 16-mile wind was sweeping through and tamping down 93 degrees of stifling heat.



LLOYD OMDAHL is a political columnist and former North Dakota Lieutenant Governor.

