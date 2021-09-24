For as far back as I can remember, there has always been a healthy debate between the creationists and the evolutionists as to whether life on earth was created or whether it evolved. As an English major very much into stories, myths, and plays, I hold with the creationists. But some of my scientist friends insist that the theory of evolution is the only plausible answer.
To me, it seems one would need an awful lot of faith to believe that somewhere among the required eons of time, the sunshine hit the mud of the Nile just right and somehow that mud spontaneously generated a slug that morphed into a fish that became a gorilla and finally an evolutionist. As my uncle Roy used to always say, “Well I'll be something!”
The narrators on "Nature” or The Discovery Channel show us these astonishing displays of nature like great white sharks rising to snap up baby seals just like trout taking mayflies. And then out comes the inevitable catch-phrase: “This all just evolved. The sharks come to the Pribeloffs every year at exactly this time to feed on the seals.” (I personally find snake-oil salesmen easier to believe.) And they always carefully avoid talking about design, which of course requires a designer.
Even Huck Finn and the runaway slave, Jim, debated about the origin of the stars. “I allowed they just happened,” said Huck, “but Jim allowed they was layed.” So Huck's an evolutionist, while Jim was a creationist. If the stars were “layed,” they require a “layer.”
I choose to put my faith in a creator. I find the Genesis account convincingly charming and far-reaching since nearly every culture and people have some version of it. Most assume a higher power, an idyllic beginning, a worldwide flood and nearly all dream of a promised land "somewhere out there.”And a “hero” of miraculous birth who comes to save the people. (See David Leeming's text, “Mythology.” That was one of my texts for many years.)
For me, there is one card that trumps all the rest, and that's the reality of gratuitous beauty and the wonder that it generates. Just this morning fishing on the Red, I brought in a sheep head, commonly seen as a “rough fish.” But as I looked at it shimmering in the bright sunlight, I was astonished at the breathtaking luminescence of that common fish. I also recall my Big Stone Lake buddy, Lathan West, holding up a white bass and marveling over its perfect design as well as its mother of pearl sheen. If one of these got in a tug-o-war with a walleye the same size, the walleye wouldn't stand a chance. That, son, is a beautiful fish!”
By “gratuitous beauty,” I mean there simply is no reason I can see why the rainbow radiance of mayfly wings or the glow of neon tetras, or the amazing gorgeousness of male wood ducks or the mystical sadness of nightingale song, or the joy evoked by Shelly's skylark needs to be there. I think they were designed by their creator to send messages to His creation. As the Good Book says, “He has given us all things richly to enjoy.”
Of course the “infinite variety” in natural things suggests an artist who conceived a theme and then explored all its many variations the same way Bach might create a whole symphony of amazing variations. Humans, created in the likeness of their creator, delight in new variations on a theme, whether in music, art, or fictional plot lines. Dull dun gray would be the perfect color for almost everything if protective survival camouflage were the “evolved, accidental” end.
William Blake, one of my very favorite poets, removes all my doubt about the reality of design: "Tyger, tyger burning bright/ In the forests of the night/What immortal hand or eye/ Could frame thy fearful symmetry / . .Did he smile at his work to see?/ Did he who made the Lamb make thee?”
The evolutionists always rely on one catch-all condition needed to make their theory work: "It happens over billions of years.” Funny; I see child prodigies popping up almost daily and ordinary common people are often the most attractive. I enjoy “The Big Bang Theory” on TV because it depicts these nerdy super-smart scientists, the most brilliant of whom, Sheldon, lacks even a scintilla of the common sense Penny, the ordinary gal, has.
And evolutionists also face an overwhelming problem when their atheism confronts them with their own mortality. What if there is an after life? Blaize Pascal, their great French mathematician, presented us with his “wagert.” If there were one chance in a million Heaven might exist, one would have to bet on it, because the possibility of spending eternity in hell is too unthinkable. And Einstein too was convinced one would be unwise to arrogantly write off God.
If you want God's argument put to you point blank, read the end of “The Book of Job.” Blake read it and it inspired many sublimely beautiful engravings. And Leonardo and Michelangelo came away from the scriptures with the most breathtaking paintings and sculptures the world has ever seen or may ever see. And neither of them crawled up out of the primordial ooze. Here's Blake again:
“When the stars threw down their spears/ And watered Heaven with their tears/ Did He smile His work to see/ Did He who made the Lamb, make thee?/Tyger Tyger burning bright/ In the forests of the night /What Immortal hand or eye/ Dare frame thy fearful symmetry.”
At a national education convention once, a scientist poked his head in the door of an English discussion of Shakespeare and proclaimed, “You know, dontcha, all the crap you people teach is nothing but Yack Yack.”
I'll let his immortal words speak for themselves. Apparently English majors are still evolving.
