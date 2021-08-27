Close your eyes for a minute and think about what has made you happiest this past year. I bet in most cases your list has to do with connections.

Connecting is what life is all about. We connect daily through a smile, a hug, a handshake, or a greeting. Opening the door at a convenience store or letting someone cut in line before you because they have fewer items than you is not only a courtesy, but makes a connection if even only briefly.

Giving a compliment to a co-worker has the potential of making a lifelong connection. Praising a job well done is powerful and should be done often.

Connecting with family and friends is a warm feeling, but making new acquaintances can be mighty gratifying as well.

The zoo crew and I are lucky to be in positions that foster a connection between people and wildlife. In fact, that is a big part of our conservation and education mission. While doing so we have made countless connections through the years.

This past week was loaded with remarkable connections. On Monday, I heard from a former junior zookeeper of 20 years ago who is deployed in the military. What a joyous message!

Tuesday, Tom and I were blessed to be in the company of good friends at Siena Court during a Zoo4Life event.

On Wednesday, there was a surprise visit from a long-time zoo friend who moved out of our area over 10 years ago.

Thursday, we made connections over the airwaves on the weekly Morning Zoo on KBMW remembering Wendell Langendorfer, a strong connection from years ago.

Friday, I was able to spend time with my mom connecting through art projects.

And today, I connect with you dear readers wishing you a great week ahead.

Kathy Diekman is director of Chahinkapa Zoo.

Tags

Load comments