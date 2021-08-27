Close your eyes for a minute and think about what has made you happiest this past year. I bet in most cases your list has to do with connections.
Connecting is what life is all about. We connect daily through a smile, a hug, a handshake, or a greeting. Opening the door at a convenience store or letting someone cut in line before you because they have fewer items than you is not only a courtesy, but makes a connection if even only briefly.
Giving a compliment to a co-worker has the potential of making a lifelong connection. Praising a job well done is powerful and should be done often.
Connecting with family and friends is a warm feeling, but making new acquaintances can be mighty gratifying as well.
The zoo crew and I are lucky to be in positions that foster a connection between people and wildlife. In fact, that is a big part of our conservation and education mission. While doing so we have made countless connections through the years.
This past week was loaded with remarkable connections. On Monday, I heard from a former junior zookeeper of 20 years ago who is deployed in the military. What a joyous message!
Tuesday, Tom and I were blessed to be in the company of good friends at Siena Court during a Zoo4Life event.
On Wednesday, there was a surprise visit from a long-time zoo friend who moved out of our area over 10 years ago.
Thursday, we made connections over the airwaves on the weekly Morning Zoo on KBMW remembering Wendell Langendorfer, a strong connection from years ago.
Friday, I was able to spend time with my mom connecting through art projects.
And today, I connect with you dear readers wishing you a great week ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.