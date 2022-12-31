A common question that I get asked each year is, “What do you do with the animals in the winter?” I love that folks are interested. There is myth that we send our critters south. Not the case. Nor has that ever been true through the years. We keep our animals. They belong to us and remain in our care. Winter keeping is a lot different than our fairer months.

Providing indoor keeping can be more challenging. Shifting animals within the building instead of alternating them to their outside habitats is sometimes more difficult.



