A common question that I get asked each year is, “What do you do with the animals in the winter?” I love that folks are interested. There is myth that we send our critters south. Not the case. Nor has that ever been true through the years. We keep our animals. They belong to us and remain in our care. Winter keeping is a lot different than our fairer months.
Providing indoor keeping can be more challenging. Shifting animals within the building instead of alternating them to their outside habitats is sometimes more difficult.
Heated facilities cost money and therefore utilities are higher in the winter months. Heated species include: primates (orangutan, spider monkeys, lemurs, and gibbons), pothole ducks, alligator and tortoises, zebras, fossa and kangaroos. All nature center education animals are climate controlled year round, i.e. snakes and small mammals.
Providing outdoor keeping is cold and depending on the temperatures can be dangerous. Chipping ice from water pans must be done daily and depending on temperatures may be done two times daily for each outdoor species. Hoofstock species have automatic waterers that must be maintained.
Providing enrichment for animals can be more challenging indoors. In lieu of foraging in their outside habitats and have spacious primate play yards for example, we must keep them active and stimulated in their living rooms. Inside enrichment examples include: primates: food puzzles, shredded paper, cardboard boxes and movies. Tal does painting, bubble blowing, and a number of books, piñatas, etc.
There is no grass to mow, but typically plenty of snow removal. Snow removal needs to be done before zookeeping begins and is often done by Tom through the night depending on accumulation. It is also essential that all gates be kept accessible for staff and emergency vehicles. This involves much had shoveling.
Every animal habitat has several locks on the gates and doors. Often these locks freeze and need to be lubricated. This is typical if there is a cold spell after thawing temperatures.
Although the Nature Center is heated, the zookeeper prep area is kept at a lower temperature so that the keeping staff is not getting overheated when preparing meals for the animals etc. They are in heavy gear and to remove it each time is time consuming. Keepers must bring extra footgear and socks. Keepers are responsible for their own clothing, but it must meet safety requirements, i.e. headgear, proper gloves, face masks, and coveralls.
Exotic animals are kept indoors and at a constant temperature and humidity. There are temperature alarms that alert the staff if there is a heat failure. Every indoor animal has a back up heating unit. Staff can also call the alarm system and learn of the temperatures throughout the night. Staff also checks on the animals during the night on many occasions.
Some animals must be fed up in the cold months providing more calories for heat.
All animals in the training program are trained everyday year round. The training program has been a huge advantage for animal and veterinary care. The training also ensures a high quality enrichment.
The only animal that needs less daily care in the winter months is the grizzly bear. Our two grizzly bears go into torpor and sleep for most of the winter. Sounds good right?
“Hats off” or should I say hats “ON” to our animal care team!