I commute each day on RJ Hughes Drive, the road named for Robert J. Hughes. Many of you know his story, but for those of you who are not familiar, I have taken excerpts from a Wahpeton Parks history booklet and share for your enjoyment and education.
A Wahpeton resident since his youth, Robert Hughes’ life was one of dedication to his fellow man. He was considered the city’s number one citizen but was widely known for his development of North Dakota.
• benefactor of local business enterprises
• member of the Greater North Dakota Association
• in 1940, the first North Dakota Automobile Club President
• his first business venture was the bicycle field
• family implement business
• realtor
• newspaper man! Wahpeton Gazette and Globe Gazette Printing Company were Hughes’
Robert Hughes is best known as the founder of the Wahpeton park system. Named to a defunct park board in 1932, he appeared before the city council and requested a stipend of $1,200 annually for park board purposes and agreed to match the sum out of his own pocket.
He is also the originator of the Bois de Sioux Golf Course and Country Club, donating the site. He created the Rosemeade Addition, one of the city’s most beautiful residential areas, along Fourth Street and backed on the east by the golf course.
Hughes was a spark plug in the community with even more benefactions to his credit:
• Rosemeade Potteries in honor of his beautiful wife, Laura.
• Wahpeton Hotel and Valley Motel
• Chahinkapa Park and swimming pool
• The historical museum was donated by Laura and was erected on land donated by Mr. Hughes
If there can be one word or phrase which best describes Mr. Hughes it would be “high moral purpose.” It is that which made him a success not only in business, but in the business of living. It was that which gave him the energy for surpassing that expected of his age. He had an enthusiasm for living. Every Wahpeton resident has gained from the life Mr. Hughes lived.
Hughes conducted his life quietly and inauspiciously, his full range of benefactions known but to a few. He had a compelling willingness to accept responsibility in circumstances and events involving the welfare of others.
So the next time you are on RJ Hughes Drive through Chahinkapa Park, may you reflect on the man behind the beginning of so very much in our community.