In case you haven’t heard, the Wahpeton Lady Huskies basketball team will make the trek to Bismarck to play in the North Dakota State Class A girl’s basketball tournament this weekend.
This young team pulled together when it mattered most and played, quite possibly, their best two games of the season last weekend in the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament in Fargo. Facing elimination twice, they took care of Devil’s Lake Firebirds before pulling an upset on the West Fargo Packers.
I’ll get to the team more below, but first I want to dole out a few thanks.
First, the student section from Wahpeton High School was unmatched at the tournament. They had the numbers, the energy, and the positive attitude to turn heads. A fellow EDC school went to Twitter and challenged other schools to do what Wahpeton did. Thanks to those students who could make the trip. You did great.
Second, and I’ve said this for years, Huskie fans travel well. Parents are a given, but we have fans that follow the team just for the support of the student athletes and love of the Huskies. They also turned heads, as many other schools failed to have many fans for their girls’ games. Well done, Huskie fans.
Now, onto the team. As I said, this is a young team with a lot of talent and a lot of potential. They took their lumps throughout the season against tough EDC opponents. But they came through when it really counted and have been rewarded with a trip to the big show, the first time a Lady Huskies team has been there since 2018.
Good luck, Huskies! You represent the school and our community well.
And one last note — the big Just for Kix competition is in town again this weekend, which means thousands of dancers and fans will be descending upon Wahpeton. It’ll be a busy weekend, so if you have a part in a restaurant, C-store, hotel, etc., please be ready for visitors … because they’re coming.
Chris DeVries is Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
