Have you heard about the Business Pitch Challenge? This is an exciting opportunity for anyone who has a great idea for a new business in Wahpeton but needs a little help getting it going.

Southern Valley Economic Development Authority and Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to offer support to up to 10 business ideas. We also have a fabulous prize package worth over $28,000 for the winner of this challenge and it couldn’t be easier to sign up. Simply go to www.wahpetonbreckenridgechamber.com/signature-events and complete the seven-question application. The deadline for applications is Friday, Sept. 30.



