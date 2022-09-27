Have you heard about the Business Pitch Challenge? This is an exciting opportunity for anyone who has a great idea for a new business in Wahpeton but needs a little help getting it going.
Southern Valley Economic Development Authority and Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to offer support to up to 10 business ideas. We also have a fabulous prize package worth over $28,000 for the winner of this challenge and it couldn’t be easier to sign up. Simply go to www.wahpetonbreckenridgechamber.com/signature-events and complete the seven-question application. The deadline for applications is Friday, Sept. 30.
We will pick up to 10 ideas and work with them to set up business plans, financial projections, etc. We will then narrow it down to 3 businesses who will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges. The winner of the challenge will be announced at the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting in February. What do you have to lose? Get your application in today!
The Twin Town Ambassadors have been busy making plans for this year’s Mix & Mingle set for Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Wahpeton Event Center. Each year this networking event is held to provide businesses the opportunity to share what they have to offer. The event is open to the public and is a fun way to connect with our area businesses.
There will be music by Double A DJ, a street taco buffet beginning at 5 p.m. until gone, cash bar, and door prizes. You’ll want to make sure you stick around for the grand prize drawing at 7 p.m. for a quarter beef from Bruders’ Butcher and small chest freezer from Nielsen’s Electric. You must be present to win. Tickets are available at the Chamber Office for $10 each or $15 the day of the event.
To find out more about these events and to keep up to date on everything happening in the Twin Towns go to our website at www.wbchamber.net or follow us on Facebook.
Lisa Kunkelis Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce.
