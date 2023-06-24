This point has been made over and over, yet we treat education as though it was just another governmental function. It isn’t. It’s the only opportunity that can provide a stepping stone for all of the dreams of North Dakota children.

The media are carrying all kinds of concerns about the impact of ignorance on a democracy. We seem to have gotten along with a mediocre system in spite of the warnings from civil leaders and educators.



Lloyd Omdahl is a political columnist and former North Dakota Lieutenant Governor.

