Today we honor in memory a long time friend, Marjorie (Marge) Haugen. Marge passed away at St. Catherine’s Living Center on her birthday, Aug. 21 at age 90.
I met Marge a few years after I joined the zoo team. She came through the front door of the Nature Center and I liked her immediately. She was employed in the zoo office, concessions, and gift store. She assisted with daily diet preparations, envelope addressing, and was our answering service. Later Marge did all the ordering for the gift shop and was our top salesperson. She loved to visit with folks and she became the face of the store. In 2009 she retired, but kept a full time volunteer schedule. We soon renamed the store “Margie’s.”
Marge was an inspiration to our young concessions workers as she often assisted them in preparing the food for the day. She was a great cook and offered her knowledge and skills in all areas in food and gift. She was also an enthusiastic volunteer for Wild Games Sow, the zoo’s biggest annual fundraiser. She devoted her time helping get the games in order including preparing over 150 game pieces.
Marjorie Haugen was a special person endearing those who met her. Visitors and staff were treated most kindly by Marge and she was a superb ambassador for Chahinkapa Zoo and Wahpeton. She received the Extra Mile Award in 2012.
I felt most fortunate as Marge and I remained close friends through the years. She enjoyed nearly every experience and we laughed a lot each time we were together. VFW bingo was a favorite venture and she never missed the annual military band concert.
Marge spoke highly about the staff of Siena Court and St. Catherine’s. She was grateful for activities and spent each day busying herself with crocheting, embroidering dish towels, and jigsaw puzzles. She used the computer and loved Turner Classic Movies. She was a most giving lady and I recall that at one point every dog she knew donned crocheted coats in very vibrant colors!
Marge’s birthday party was to be at Chahinkapa Zoo on Aug. 22. She loved the animals and especially Niko, the spider monkey. He took a shine to Marge when he was young and often hugged her very tight to show his affection. She looked forward to her next visit but, it was not to be. The Lord took Margie home on the same date that he gifted this beautiful lady to this world 90 years earlier. She is at peace. May her spirit live on in our memories and storytelling.
God Bless,
Kathy Diekman
