Plants are weird. We tend to categorize them as wholly different from ourselves. Plants are so far removed from us that comparisons between animals and plants must be ridiculous. They’re green. They don’t move. They make food from light for crying out loud! How could there be any similarities between humans and plants. And yet, despite those outcries, we are undeniably similar to plants in more ways than people realize.
The way that animal cells convert sugars into energy that they can use is almost the exact opposite process that plants use to convert light into sugars. In that way, we are reflections of one another. We also share very similar internal postal systems.
Hormones are our chemical messengers that make up our internal postal systems. They deliver messages from one place to another in order to stimulate specific responses in the body. They tell the body what to do, when to do it, and how long to do it for. Hormones are critical to our proper functioning and are in constant motion throughout our bodies. Would it surprise you to know that plants have hormones too? That perform essentially the same way? Wow, we are just like plants.
Plant hormones deliver their messages in a slightly different way than animal hormones but are still employed in a very similar postal service. They send messages and trigger responses and wear the same blue uniform with stripes down the pants as animal hormones.
There are five major plant hormones though while animals tend to sport thousands. Auxin, gibberellin, cytokinin, ethylene, and abscisic acid. These five classics make up plants’ primary hormone postal work force and do most of the heavy lifting. But, they do work together in a way that animal hormones don’t.
In animals, each individual hormone does one specific thing. They carry one specific message and stimulate one specific response. The hormones work in conjunction with one another to activate a variety of responses at the same time to reach a particular goal. Plant hormones are much more team oriented.
The five enact responses through the changing of their levels. The levels of the five hormones in a particular place in the plant is the message. One hormone does not perform one singular job. Instead the five alter their levels together in order to get things done. Returning to the postal service metaphor, consider it like this.
In animals, the fleet of workers split up with each assigned to deliver their message to one particular house. Sometimes multiple workers end up at the same house but are delivering different messages. In plants, five workers go out as a unit and, at each house, they stand in different formations in order to properly deliver their message. It is a coordinated effort with each of the five relying on the others to play their appropriate part.
So, it seems in how our hormones behave, we humans are different from plants. And yet, we still remain more similar to our immobile green brethren than most would like to acknowledge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.