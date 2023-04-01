Emerald ash borer (EAB) continues its relentless pursuit of healthy ash trees and is getting closer after a recent confirmation in Moorhead, Minnesota. EAB has surrounded North Dakota on three sides – Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sauk Centre, Minnesota; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Montana has no known infestation.

Emerald ash borer is a wood boring insect native to Asia first found in Detroit, Michigan in 2002, likely on wooden packing materials from China through Great Lakes travel. It has since spread to 36 states and killed millions of ash trees. EAB’s major mode of travel is firewood or ash nursery stock.



Wayne Beyer is the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.

