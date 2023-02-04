Through the years I have learned to count on others. The networking and camaraderie in zoos are outstanding.
This year marks the 26th anniversary of the 1997 flood. I have been through four floods needing major preparation in my tenure, and several of them required some level of recovery. 1997 was the most major of them all.
In 1997, Roosevelt Park Zoo and Dakota Zoo staff came to help us move animals to flood homes including their facilities. A few years later, we transported and housed some of their animals during dire times of flooding in Minot and Bismarck. There is no hesitation. When a friend calls we respond. There is comfort knowing that they have our back, as well.
These experiences have made Chahinkapa Zoo and North Dakota colleagues experts in flood natural disasters. Other zoos call upon us in their times of distress and through MAZA (MidAmerica Zoo Alliance) we have an emergency network ready to go!
Last year, Chahinkapa Zoo staff became members of ZDR3 (Zoological Disaster Response, Rescue, and Recovery). It is the largest zoological response organization in the United States. ZDR3 is an industry-led effort, which provides support to zoos, aquariums, sanctuaries and other exotic animal businesses before, during and after significant incidents. ZDR3 responds upon request, independent of affiliation.
Curator Tom Schmaltz recently attended a ZDR3 workshop hosted by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. There he presented our flood stories and, in turn, received training in hurricane response and recovery. You may wonder why southern zoos would need the assistance from us way up here in the north. The answer lies in the fact that when hurricanes happen many of the coastal zoos are being hit rapidly during a short time frame. To call on zoo friends from the north may be necessary.
In the meantime, we stand by and offer assistance if called upon. It is comforting knowing they have our backs as well. It is good to have friends in the hardest of times.